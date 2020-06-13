MISSOURI — A measure on the ballot in the show-me state gets a big endorsement.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce has thrown their support behind proposition 2 which, if passed, would lead to medicaid expansion throughout the state.

The chamber’s President and C.E.O., Daniel Mehan, says the the amendment will lead to the creation of 16,000 jobs per year for the next five years as well as spur $2.5 billion in economic growth for the show-me state and expand access to health care for many residents that don’t currently have any.

The issue will appear on the August 4th ballot.