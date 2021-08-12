A Marine Corps Veteran, who has ALS, had his mortgage paid for because of donations

OKLAHOMA – In today’s dose of good news… An Oklahoma Marine Corps Veteran is in a different kind of fight these days, but he’s not doing it alone.

His community is stepping up to help in his fight with ALS.

Major Tyler Tidwell is a US Marine Corps Veteran. He spent 13 years as an infantry officer was deployed overseas 3 times. He was valedictorian of his senior class at Deer Creek High School and played college football at the United States Naval Academy. He now suffers from ALS. It’s taken his ability to speak and the use of his arms, hands, and legs. But it didn’t take everything.

“Not having to worry about a financial burden with paying the mortgage so we can do more treatments for Tyler. We have the money to be able to do that and using it in other places now that we don’t have the mortgage.” Says Cassi Tidwell.

The Tidwells mortgage was paid in full.

“If we can just make their lives just a little bit better, today was a special, special day. Mission accomplished.” Says Andrew McClure, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation not only took care of that burden with the help from donations, but they made renovations to the family’s home. They put in a rack system that allows Tyler to get from the bedroom to the bathroom with ease, automated lighting and doors, ramps, widened doorways. The family had a general idea of what was happening, but nothing like this. They were away for about 2 months while the work was being done, and today is their first day back.