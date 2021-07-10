MISSOURI –A man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Arkansas on June 12 was arrested in Missouri.

On July 1 a deputy from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Benjamin Leeray Reagan in Eagle Rock.

When the deputy approached the vehicle Reagan tried taking a gun out of the console, but the deputy pulled a gun on him first, then Reagan fled from the deputy on foot.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found multiple weapons and C-4 explosives inside.

On July 7 authorities were following up on a lead from the vehicle, leading them to a residence in Lampe, Missouri.

Authorities say Reagan had barricaded himself inside.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

After several hours, authorities made phone contact with Reagan, who later surrendered to authorities without incident.

Reagan is at the Stone County Jail facing multiple charges in Missouri and Arkansas.