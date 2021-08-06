A man from Pittsburg is behind bars for multiple charges

PITTSBURG, KS – A Pittsburg man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit on a motorcycle where 2 pedestrians were nearly hit.

25 year old Hector Salas is being held in the Crawford County Jail without bond on multiple charges including assault, drug charges, and various traffic infractions.

Around 8:15p.m. last night, Pittsburg police tried to stop a motorcycle for no plate in the 100 block of West 15th Street.

The driver failed to stop, leading the officer on a pursuit across the city.

Authorities say at one point, 2 people were walking in the alleyway between Grand and Smelter Streets and the motorcycle nearly hit one of them.

The pursuit finally ended on Putnam Street, where officers were able to physically remove the driver.

Salas received minor injuries in the incident and was treated at a local hospital before being booked in the jail.