NEWTON COUNTY — A lot of excitement is brewing around a summer reading program in Southwest Missouri.

The Neosho-Newton County Library is partnering with faithful friends animal advocates for their Tails and Tales program.

It will teach kids about pets, animals and how to take care and appreciate them.

It will also feature prize giveaways from bikes, scooters and books to take home.

Kids will participate on Tuesdays through Thursdays at 10 A.M.

An adult reading program will take place on Mondays as well.

Along with educating kids on animals, Library Director, Carrie Cline says they will be doing much more.

Carrie Cline, Newton County Library Director, says, “We’re also going to be fundraising throughout the summer to help our local shelter faithful friends. Collect things that they always need like paper towels, wipes and the things they need to function.”

If you would like to sign up for the Tales and Tails Summer Reading Program, you can do so by going to the library or through their app.

You can find the app on apple or google play store by downloding Beanstack