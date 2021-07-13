A local woman helped out The Pie Place in Joplin by cooking and serving

JOPLIN, MO – One woman is stepping up to help a Joplin business owner.

Like many businesses, The Pie Place, located on 20th Street, has been affected by the pandemic.

And recently, illness, a lack of staff, and a slower summer crowd have resulted in more setbacks.

Lynn Wright heard about it, and decided to help out by doing some cooking and serving at the restaurant.

“She is really needing some help at this time and it would be much appreciated if people could come in and support her during her rough time that she is having right now.” Says Wright.

The Pie Place will be open from 11:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. the rest of the week.