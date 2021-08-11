A local Substandard Dog Breeder location has been shut down for violations

NOEL, MO – The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has shut down what’s being called a substandard dog breeder in McDonald County.

Paperwork against the Magic Puppies Kennel in Noel was first filed last month.

The suit involves multiple, repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act, resulting in inhumane conditions for dozens of dogs, and the deaths of several others.

Under the preliminary junction, the owner, Andre Damrill, is prohibited from breeding, selling or operating as a commercial breeder.

A criminal referral in the case is pending.