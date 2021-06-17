A local Rotary Club member is given an award for Rotarian of the year

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… An area organization bestows a special honor on one of their own.

Rick Keller has been a member of the Rotary Club of Joplin for 24 years, and today he was named the Rotarian of the year by that service group.

While he says it’s an honor just to be nominated for the award, he doesn’t think he’s done anything more for the organization than any other member.

“Each and every Rotarian puts service above self, each and every person does their own good for people, they do make a difference in people’s lives so I’m no different than anybody else in that respect, or don’t do it any better, or more than anybody else, so again I’m just humbled that they have so chosen to give me this honor.” Says Keller.

This is the fourth year for the award to be given out.

Previous winners were in attendance for the occasion.

Keller will keep the award created by local artist Jorge Leyva for the next year.