JOPLIN, Mo. — A local real estate company is helping students go back to school in style.

Sunday afternoon Pink Homes Real Estate held its annual Give Back Back to School Bash.

They were at Salon 529 giving away free backpacks, school supplies, food and haircuts to kids.

Brian Pink, Owner of Pink Homes, says, “We’re just appreciative. We love our community we love all the clients that have put their faith in us and we want to celebrate everybody. And we pray that it bless people and they have a good time going back to school and going forward we continue to do this.”

Kids could also take a picture with the Pink Homes flamingo