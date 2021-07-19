A local patient thanks the Freeman medical staff for saving him

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… A local patient is thanking his medical team for what he calls their lifesaving care.

Miles Parks is in cardiac rehab after a mitral valve replacement and another valve repaired through Freeman Health System.

He credits Dr. Jeffrey Lee, Dr. Frank Kim, and a long list of medical professionals for saving him in spite of long odds.

Parks oxygen level was dropping and his kidneys and liver shutting down.

He’s now working on his recovery.

“It’s great. I still have a long ways to go, recovery, but um I’m going to get there. I’m working hard.” Says Miles Parks, Heart Patient.

“I think he’s going to live to 100. So I always tell my patients you have to start worrying about what you’re going to do with the rest of your life, since you have a long life ahead of you.” Says Dr. Jeffery Lee.

Parks was a runner and lifted weights all his life.

His heart problems were a shock, but he’s now working to regain those abilities.