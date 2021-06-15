A local overpass is soon to be replaced

JOPLIN, MO – The replacement of an overpass on a busy stretch of road in Joplin is on the docket for

“MODOT.”

Crews will replace this overpass on South Range Line Road.

It’s just north of 32nd Street over the “Kansas City Southern Railroad” tracks.

The project has been in the works for several years.

“MODOT” will open bids in January, with the actual work slated to begin by March of next year.

“Its a very heavy traffic location. we get about 28 thousand cars a day traveling through the area currently and its projected to increase upwards of 30 thousand during the design life of the project.” Says Craig Switzer, Transportation Project Manager.

Detour signs will be posted during construction.

Officials say the project should take 3 to 4 months to finish.