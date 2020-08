JOPLIN, MO. — A local non-profit is one of 13 organizations receiving nearly $250,000 in grant money.

Bright futures Joplin will receive $20,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks rural vitality grants program for its snack pack program.

The program provides weekend meals to nearly 400 students each week and the money from the grant will help provide more 7,000 weekend snack packs for students who have been identified as food-insecure.