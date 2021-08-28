Charlie 22 Outdoors holds annual banquet

CARTERVILLE, Mo.–A local non-profit is helping veterans with an annual event.

Charlie 22 Outdoors held their annual dinner banquet Saturday at Carterville Christian Church.

The banquet raises money to allow veterans and their families to participate in events.

“It’s been two years since we’ve done this,” said Scotty Hettinger, director of Charlie 22 Outdoors. “This is a night to bring people together to celebrate what’s happened in the last two years — what we’ve done, where we’ve been, who we’ve helped, who’s came in, new volunteers, new support — different things like that.”

“As a chaplain, we’d do the military funerals, but this has been more rewarding to me,” said Allan Hardin, a veteran of the Vietnam War. “Just to be able to help veterans and it’s helped me too, spiritually, physically and mentally just being able to share and knowing that somebody cares about me.”

Hardin has assisted the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The banquet included a dinner as well as a silent and live auction.