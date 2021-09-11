OurVeteransFirst holds Car, Truck, Jeep and Motorcycle Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local non-profit gave the community a chance to see some unique cars… all while supporting veterans.

OurVeteransFirst held its inaugural car, truck, jeep and motorcycle show Saturday afternoon at Schifferdecker Park.

All proceeds raised from entry into the show went to help the non-profit, which works to create transitional housing for homeless veterans.

To kick off the show, a special ceremony was held to remember September 11.

“We wanted to involve a commemoration ceremony because this is the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the twin towers,” said Michelle Lee, president of OurVeteransFirst. “We support all of our first responders and our veterans and we felt it was really important to have this ceremony today to commemorate that.”

Live music, face painting, monster truck rides and food vendors were also a part of the show.