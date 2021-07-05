A local non-profit has had 3 graduates stay as interns

NEOSHO, MO – One Southwest Missouri non-profit is growing, and it’s all from within.

“If any of the guys are needing anything, they’ll bend over backwards just to try to help if it’s a serious need.” Says Lee Hartsock, Future Intern.

“Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States,” a non-profit that helps individuals fight drug and alcohol addiction, has seen their organization grow substantially over the last 3 months.

Out of their last 5 graduates, 3 of them have decided to stay on as interns.

But that’s not the only growth they’ve seen.

“Out of our last 10, six have stayed on as interns. Then we have two more that are about to graduate in August, and both of them are committing to staying on as well, so we’re very proud of the culture we’re building here.” Says Zach Norris, Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States Center Director.

And one future intern, Lee Hartsock, is about to join that culture.

“A lots been done for me, so it’s my turn to pay it forward. And, you know, I feel like a lot of the things in my past that I went through are now things I can use to help other people.” Says Hartsock.

But it’s not just paying it forward, it’s helping out family.

“We’re all like brothers here, it’s like one big family, so being able to be apart of that and know that there is always hope being put into their lives is a very rewarding thing.” Says Jason Davis, Former Intern.

While Hartsock is soon to feel the satisfaction Davis has endured, he says it’s all part of a plan much bigger than him.

“As far as recently I feel like God’s been putting me through a lot of breakthroughs that I’ve been waiting for for awhile, and so I guess I’m just excited to see what he’s got next.” Says Hartsock.