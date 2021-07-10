DIAMOND, Mo. — A local national park is celebrating its establishment.

The George Washington Carver National Monument is celebrating 78 years in Diamond.

The park was founded July 14, 1943 – the year Carver died.

Carver was a world renowned scientist who created more than 300 types of peanut products and helped farmers fight soil depletion.

Local Musician, Lem Sheppard, was the guest musician performing music from Carvers’ time.

The park held guided tours, education programs, food and activities for kids — like rock painting.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide, says, “Where his journey started from this property. This is where he fell in love with science and learning and nature. This is where it all kind of started. We tell his journey on our guided tour from birth to death.”

Next Sunday at 11 A.M. the monument will host a program about the women in George Washington Carver’s life.