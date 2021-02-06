JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry is preparing for Super Bowl 55.

The Watered Gardens Ministries “Worth Shop” is celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs while raising money for a good cause.

Heather Sales, Worth Shop Partner, says, “It feels good. It feels like I’m contributing to something greater.”

Watered Garden Ministries “Worth Shop” is creating Chiefs bracelets from Leather And Copper.

The craft is helping those in need earn clothing, food and a place to stay.

Volunteers work alongside the partners teaching them how to make the crafts.

“I worked on a couple different projects from dyeing the leather that they used for the coffee mugs to signing the journals that they use with the leather as well. I made the bags and what not that they cut and make into blankets.”

Partners say it feels good making the crafts and helping others.

“It helps me by getting me the things I need and feeling a little more at ease with my day knowing that i did something to help somebody else.”

Worth shop recycles copper from old air conditioners and radiators to create the bracelets.

Clayton Patrick, Worth Shop Director, says, “We know that these are things that have been thrown away in the past and like some of the people we work with we know there’s value in things that can be done. So we take things that maybe part of the community has thrown out and we rework them and make them into something profitable and beautiful.”

Worth Shop came up with the idea last year after the Chief’s went to the Super Bowl.

“We tried doing this last year, but we got a late start so we were excited that the chiefs were successful again this year so we could do it again and had some good support from the community buying these and wearing these around.”

The bracelets come in three different sizes and all the money goes back to the ministry.

Leather cuffs cost $12and the copper cuff costs $10.

To buy a cuff go here.

