JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is keeping kayakers and canoers safe.

Saturday morning, Joplin Kayak Creek Days was held at Wildcat Glades pavilion.

This is the first time the group has held an event since the pandemic started.

Saturday members brought out their kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to the creek.

The group also had a swift water instructor teaching kids how to be safe on the water.

Kenneth Bogle, Joplin Kayak, says, “You’ve got to learn to respect the water but still have fun with it. There’s always dangers in any sports that you are going to do. But know what the dangers are what the risks are and take the proper precautions before you go out.”

They hope to hold more kayaking events in the future.

For more information or to join the group go here