A local Fire Juggler is bring the community together at the “Neosho Newton County Library”

NEOSHO, MO – Pretty unique event, this evening, at the “Neosho, Newton County Library.” One for the whole family. One that was hot. Literally hot.

The library sponsored Jason D’Vaude, who is a fire juggler.

He worked some of his magic at “Big Spring Park.”

Officials hope events like this will being parents and their kids to the library.

“Personally, for me, I love to see the community come together. I know the kids have missed their friends at the events because of COVID. The parents are eager to get their kids outside and have some fun and enjoy themselves with their kids.” Says Pam Swink, Youth Services Coordinator for the Neosho Newton County Library.

On Tuesday, July 20th, the “Dickerson Park Zoo” out of Springfield will have some of its animals at the library. That event will start at 10:00a.m.

