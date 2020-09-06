BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A local family knows all to well about the nearly 100,000 service men and women who are missing or unidentified.

Navy Fireman First Class Hadley Heavin was 23 years old when he left Kansas and was sent to Pearl Harbor during World War II.

His ship was bombed–his family would never see him again–until now.

The soldier honored Saturday by the Kansas Governor, fellow service men and women, and the community as he’s laid to rest, some 80 years later.

It was a service–fit for a hero.

Rex Heavin, Hadley Heavin’s brother: “Hadley, he was a great man, he loved everyone of us.”

Deja: From the time he put on his first pair of boxing gloves, everyone knew Hadley Heavin was a fighter.

Charles “Frog” Heavin, Hadley’s brother: “He was a prize fighter. You had to be pretty fast to beat him. I know he hit me a couple of times, not hard. “

Deja: Fighting for his family and his country is what made Heavin who he was.

Linda Price, Heavin’s Neice: “They quit school in the 8th grade to help support the family. He also enlisted in the Navy because of his allegiance to the United States.”

Nats of Janet Price: “He was killed at Pearl Harbor and he was on the USS West Virginia.”

Deja: It’s been 79 years since Navy Fireman First Class Hadley Heavin was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Janet Carr: “It’s kind of like it’s kind of real, kind of surreal.”

Deja: In November, His nieces learned he’d be returning home after his remains were identified through DNA in 2017.

Linda Price, Heavin’s Niece: “We never met him and so we didn’t miss him until actually all of this started.”

Janet Carr: “We listened to their stories for all these years as if we did know him.”

Deja: But now he’s back home.

Deja: In Baxter Springs Kansas .

Where he’s being laid to rest in a ceremony.

Fit for a hero.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas: “It is truly my honor, to be here in Baxter Springs to pay respects to Fireman First Class Hadley Irvin Heavin a brave member of the United States Navy, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Nats at funeral: Hadley’s memory has been kept alive for over 78 years, by his brothers and sisters, and families.

Deja: And with one final salute, his family hopes his legacy continues.

Charles: “And we got him back and it was a miracle but we got him back. God does miracles.”