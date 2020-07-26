Joplin, Mo. — A local family is encouraging people to step outside of their comfort zones.

Rather than living in a traditional home, the Babcock Family lives in a van.

Tim, and his wife, Jules, decided to make the lifestyle change in order to spend more time together as a family, since Tim travels a lot for his job.

Saturday, they were out at Wildcat Glades to introduce people to van life by giving tours and sharing their experiences.

They say even though they have a unique way of living, they’re really just like any other family.

Tim Babcock, Lives In Van, says, “We decided we need something that we can travel around in, that

really feels like a home, but allows us to have the world as our backyard instead of a little backyard

in our old home, which we sold to do this. “

Jules Babcock- Lives In Van, says, – “The dream is as typical as your dream. Like, we’re the same as you. Our house just happens to move, you know?”

They also wanted to encourage people to take part in outdoor activities.

So, they partnered with Joplin Outdoors who brought some paddle boards for people to try out.