A local event helping those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is keeping the community warm this Winter.

I found out how The Sixth Annual Chase the Chill Event is helping those in need.

Jessica Tupper Moss, Project Coordinator for Chase the Chill, says, “Our goal is just to bring warmth to those who need it. We have no stipulations no requirements no restrictions. There’s no criteria. We just want to love on the community and bring the community together for a good cause.”

Jessica Djukic

The League of Lions Social Work Group collected more than 1,400 hats, gloves and scarves since October.

Organizers say this year’s event was more important because of the Pandemic.

Jessica Tupper Moss, Project Coordinator for Chase the Chill “This year was a big year for us with Covid. There were people who were laid off either completely or just on a few months without work. So to provide a simple $20 hat and scarf for their kid especially if they have three or four kids is a big deal.”

Jessica Djukic

Volunteers spent the morning wrapping the items around trees throughout Joplin.

More than 100 volunteers showed up to hang the items including 50 members of a youth group.

Holly Allphin, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

“They’re really trying to remember the reason for the season and they have brought that with them and i think they’re spreading the message that hey we can get involved and truly make a difference for our community and its pretty awesome.”

Jessica Djukic

The cold weather items are free for anyone in the community.

Jessica Tupper Moss, Project Coordinator for Chase the Chill

“We wanted to provide those children that wait at bus stops that wait at trolley stops those senior citizens who are walking to the dollar store to get milk. We want to make sure that they have an opportunity to have what they need.”

Next year MSSU plans on expanding and hanging items on trees in Webb City and Monett.