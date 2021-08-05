A local couple is selling their artwork for a good cause

JOPLIN, MO – A Southwest Missouri couple is selling art to benefit a handful of Joplin non-profits.

The water color art is the creation of Herndon and Ruth Snider.

And, it’s currently on sale at The Spiva Center for the Arts in Downtown Joplin.

Ruth Snider says she’s been painting for as long as she can remember.

She taught her husband the skill after he retired several years ago.

“My self concept was that I couldn’t do anything artistic, and uh, you know, if you have that idea in mind, you don’t do it.” Herndon says.

The Snider’s art is on sale through August 28th.

Proceeds will benefit The Community Clinic, Children’s Haven, Children’s Center, Lafayette House, and Spiva.