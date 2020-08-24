A local couple almost scammed of $15,000

GRANBY, Mo. — A local couple is exercising more caution after almost being scammed out of nearly $15,000.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the couple says the were contacted by someone claiming to be with the Missouri Health and Senior Services Department offering them $15,000 in grant money.

There were told to go to Walgreens, purchase gift cards, and send the information to the person on the phone, and they would get the $15,000.

Representatives with the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware that is not a legitimate opportunity and scammers are looking to take advantage of people when they’re most vulnerable.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau, Springfield, says, “The Missouri Health and Senior Services Department, nor any government organization is just going to call out the blue and offer you money. You have to apply for it first and

usually it’s the IRS, the FBI, who are impersonated, however, in this case, it was a different government organization. Thankfully the Granby man and his wife were very smart and called us asking questions before going ahead and going to Walgreens.”

Garland says identifying red flags can be crucial in identifying a potential scam.

If you suspect you are being scammed, you’re asked to contact the Better Business Bureau or your local police department immediately.