A local counseling center is expanding

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A counseling center is making its services more affordable.

Mt. Hope Christian Counseling Center in Webb City has recently added two interns to its staff.

The center is expanding its services because they have seen twice as many people reaching out for counseling during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of the healthy things people were able to do before were just reduced. Some of the go to stress relievers were gone. And you were together with people you loved, but a little too much together during the pandemic. So there were a lot of marriage crisis, divorce rates have gone up. Depression, anxiety, everything is at least 30% higher,” said Dr. Karl Wendt, Director of Mt. Hope Christian Counseling.

The interns are halfway through their Masters Degree and will become licensed family therapists.

They will be seen at little to no cost for families.

