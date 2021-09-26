AFTON, Okla. — A local community is celebrating the one hundredth anniversary of its American Legion.

Saturday to celebrate the centennial of American Legion Post 124 in Afton, the community held a parade and flyover.

Local craft and food vendors were also in attendance.

Veterans and their family members also had the opportunity to sign up for visits to the nation’s capital hosted by Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours.

Kenny Kelsey, Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours, says, “I think the main thing is the veteran. We just need to realize we owe those folks more than we can ever pay them back and this was a small token of our appreciation Saturday, just a parade for them. And we need to get back to that America that we were 20 years ago that’s all about America, the flag, the veteran.”

The parade ran from the Afton School District to the town hall.