MONETT, Mo. — The city of Monett has efforts underway to create sustainability.

One of the ways the city has been doing that is through events like this weekend’s “9th Annual Repurposed Fair.”

The Main Street event is always held the last weekend of August at the Jerry Hall Pavilion on Front Street.

Dozens of vendors brought merchandise they’ve made out of used items – everything from upcycled home decor and crafts to vintage furniture.

Officials with the Monett Main Street Board say this fair is just a part of the almost decade-long effort to revitalize downtown Monett.

“The community really stepped up when we talked about really committing ourselves to this space and making it a vital place in our community. So, the donors, the visionaries, all of those people who made this happen, I hope they’ll continue on and I’m hoping that the next generation understands that a downtown that’s vibrant really is important to the overall economic life of a community,” said Ann Saunders, Chair of The Monett Main Street Board.

Saturday’s activities included a car show and a concert.

Today wrapped up with everyone getting their fill of food trucks.