JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is giving back to the community.

Fellowship Baptist Church in Joplin held a clothing and school supply giveaway Friday and Saturday.

Members of the church collected clothing and donated school supplies to give to the community.

Items included clothes for children of all ages, shoes, books, toys, crayons, markers, notebooks, backpacks and more.

Katelyn Western, Coordinator, says, “We really want to be able to share the love of Christ with the community in a tangible and practical way, so if we can meet the physical needs of the people in our community, then that gives us an opportunity to share the gospel with them.”

This is the first year the church has put on the giveaway and western says organizing it was a little overwhelming at first, but if it helps even one person, it’s worth it.