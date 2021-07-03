WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church is celebrating the Fourth of July by giving back to the community.

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Webb City hosted its ninth annual Let Freedom Ring event at Memorial Park.

The church honored veterans and those currently serving, gave out free food, and ended the night with a fireworks show.

Nancy Dawson, Music Director at Emmanuel Baptist Church, says, “Our Pastor, Kyle Beverlin, he wants us to reach out to the community and let them know the love of Christ. When we do that through having a party then maybe they will look with favor upon the church.”

Sunday the church is holding a patriotic service at 9:30 A.M and 11 A.M. to honor everyone in the Armed Forces.