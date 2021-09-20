WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local church held its first event under a new name all to help local veterans.

The Bridge-A Christian Church held its annual Rallye-66 Benefit Run And Show in Carthage Sunday morning at Central Park.

The event featured a 5K run and a car show with proceeds going towards Peterson Outdoor Ministries.

The Webb City non-profit focuses on providing recreational therapy for injured or recovering veterans through outdoor recreational activities.

David Cook, The Bridge-A Christian Church Senior Pastor, says, “They take them on hunts and fishing, those who have experienced Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome from in the past or more recently and it makes a big difference in their lives. They have a Lodge of Hope that they go to and it’s a really phenomenal ministry that we’re happy to be a part of.”

Officials say this has been a major fundraiser for the non-profit, raising upwards of $10,000 in previous years.