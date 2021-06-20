JASPER COUNTY–A local cemetery is raising funds to take care of its grounds.

The Peace Church Cemetery Association of Jasper County is selling t-shirts.

They cost $20 a piece and will help with maintenance.

The Cemetery Association says spring rain has caused some damage and they are looking to fix parts of the grounds that have eroded.

Jim Beeler, President of Peace Church Cemetery Association, says, “This helps us buy the necessary materials we need to keep the cemetery going. The picture of the shirt and the name also puts some notoriety out there for other people individuals to say what is that and it gives them an opportunity to say what peace church cemetery is.”

The cemetery is looking for volunteers for their fall work day.

If you would like to volunteer or buy a shirt call Jim Beeler at 417-529-0890