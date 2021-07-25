JOPLIN, Mo. — A local car dealership is giving back to students in need.

Frank Fletcher Subaru in Joplin is hosting its Subaru Loves Learning 24 hour life walk challenge.

At 7 P.M. Six employees will start walking 24 hours straight to raise money to purchase school supplies for McKinley Elementary School in Joplin.

Jason Chambers, Frank Fletcher Subaru General Manager, says, “If they cant afford it kids still need it. They still need the education. They need these things. Its important even if people don’t donate at least go and give it to the schools or give it to somebody so these kids got stuff backpacks, pencils, paper all that stuff. Its important.”

The group will walk until 7 P.M, only taking three ten minute breaks.

They plan on taking back roads through Missouri and Kansas and ending in Oklahoma.

To watch the walkers journey or donate go here