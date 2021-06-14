A local business delivered goods to the “Ronald McDonald House”

JOPLIN, MO – An area business recently collected goods and delivered them, today, to the “House That Love Built.”

Two members of the “Alorica Call Center” in Joplin brought a host of items to the “Ronald McDonald House.”

“Alorica’s” 22nd anniversary is coming up, and rather than celebrate with a party, company officials say their employees chose to collect items on the house’s June wish-list.

“Trash bags, Windex, antibacterial soap and then obviously we have a couple brooms and then a vacuum cleaner and then a big one that they’re needing right now is the gift cards to local residents since they’re not having companies come in and cook for the families at this point, they’re relying on the gift cards to be able to get meals.” Says Jeb Cook, Senior Team Manager, Alorica Call Center.

Cook says there are a lot of employees at the company who are familiar with the mission of the “Ronald McDonald House.”

Quite a few have even had a personal encounter with the organization.