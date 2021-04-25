GROVE, Okla. — A Local boutique is celebrating Spring with a twist.

Rustic Rehab located on 3633 Highway 59 North in Grove held a Spring Fashion Show.

Five local businesses like Carmen’s Design, Muddy Pearl, Whiskey Boots, and Bling all featured different types of merchandise.

30 models dressed up and walked down a cat-walk to showcase each item for an audience.

Barb Barnes Rustic Rehab Owner, says, “It’s a labor of love and we join other uh ask other boutiques to join us and we’re ready to roll.”

The event was free to public.

Barnes hopes to continue the spring fashion show in the future.