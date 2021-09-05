NEOSHO, Mo. — A local art exhibit is underway in Neosho.

The 26 annual Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition is at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens of regional artists are competing for eight prizes in the professional and emerging artist categories.

Sarah Serio, President Of The Neosho Arts Council, says, “It has a nice rich history in our area and artist community. It honors one of Neosho’s native sons Thomas Hart Benton and works to give regional artists an opportunity to grow and exhibit their work in a competitive sport.”

The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. and is free and open to the public.

Next Saturday the guest judge will award the prizes and critique the winners.