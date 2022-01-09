A local animal shelter is in need of foster families

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local animal shelter is in need of donations.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Inc. is in need of cleaning supplies like bleach and detergent along with dog and cat toys, treats and food.

Right now the shelter is caring for 32 dogs and 28 cats.

The shelter runs off of donations and the proceeds from its Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Thrift Store.

Right now they are also in need of several foster families for a litter of puppies that were abandoned.

“These guys there’s ten of them and they were found at the side of the road in a crate. So there’s ten of them. They are estimated to be five weeks old. And there’s just lots of them that need some loving and just a little more care than the center has the ability to give just because of the fact of their age,” said Christine Cawley, Faithful Friends board of Directors member.

The shelter says eight of those puppies are still looking for a foster family.

To see the full list of items they need click here.