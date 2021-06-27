JOPLIN, Mo. — A local animal shelter is helping families keep their pets safe.

Sunday afternoon the Joplin Humane Society held a low cost vaccination clinic.

They offered Bordetella, distemper and rabies shots for pets along with microchipping for $10.

They were also testing pets for heartworm, feline FIV, and flea and ticks.

Lex Evelhaoch, Volunteer Coordinator, says, “If your pet doesn’t keep up on their vaccinations they are able to get that distemper, they are able to pick up Bordetella. Any type of daycare or if you take your dog to the dog park if they’re not vaccinated for Bordetella its a lot easier for them to pick that up.”

They will host another low cost vaccination clinic in September.