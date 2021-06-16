A local 11-year-old girl is creating jewelry and donating money to LovinGrace

NEOSHO, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… A local girl is creating jewelry for a good cause.

“We just saw some pictures and thought they were pretty and we got all this stuff and started doing it and it turned into a business,” says Iley Dunlavy, creates jewelry.

11-year-old Iley Dunlavy from Neosho started creating earrings, necklaces, and hair pins last year as a way to stay busy during the pandemic.

“I kind of like designing and making the slab like putting all the things on it and mixing the colors. It’s good,” says Dunlavy.

Iley creates each piece by hand using polymer clay to shape each pair of earrings.

She has a shop on Etsy where she sells her creations. So far she has sold nearly 1,000 pieces of jewelry and is donating $1 for every item sold to LovinGrace.

The transitional home gives young homeless women a safe place to stay and helps them with counseling, education, and other resources.

“I think they’re doing great things and I want to be contributing to that,” says Iley.

Her dad helps her create each piece and says they have a personal connection to the nonprofit.

“About a month or so before COVID hit, we got out foster license and our foster placements mother used LovinGrace attended there went there because she was aging out of the foster care system. So that’s kind of how it got started,” says Mike Dunlavy, Iley’s dad.

LovinGrace is using the donations for operating expenses and hopes to help more women in the future.

“If there’s any young ladies out there watching television and thinking ‘Is there a way forward for me?’ ‘Is there a place I can be safe and explore my beautiful life god has given me?’ There is, it’s LovinGrace and we are here for that girl,” says Jessica Pommert, LovinGrace Development Coordinator.

To buy a pair of earrings or donate to LovinGrace click on the link below.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ByIley