A Lion’s Heart rally

JOPLIN, Mo. — A newly formed Joplin group is hoping to draw more attention to the fight against sex trafficking.

It’s called A Lion’s Heart – an organization formed earlier this month designed to raise awareness and start taking action.

The group plans to hold a rally downtown this weekend and is putting the word out to build support for the cause.

Pam Bunce, Lion’s Heart, said, “On social media, we can all sit there and say save our children, save the children. We want to fight for that, but getting out there and coming to these events, just showing your face. And that’s where it starts.”

The rally will be held this Saturday, August 22nd starting at ten a.m. In front of city hall at Sixth and Main.