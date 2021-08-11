A large Southwest Missouri employer is about to get bigger and better

NEOSHO, MO – One of Southwest Missouri’s largest employers is about to get even bigger.

Members of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and company officials with La-Z-Boy took part in a ceremonial ground breaking on a multi-million dollar expansion project.

The project will take about 2 years to complete and will add even more space onto the existing 550,000 square foot complex.

“Was excited to announce that we’re uh been given the approval to do a 30 million dollar renovation here on our Neosho campus, some upgrades, much needed upgrades throughout our facility for all of our employees and our company and gonna add a significant 60 thousand square foot parts distribution center.” Says Bill Snow, La-Z-Boy Vice President, Midwest Region.

The company already employs 950 workers.

They plan on adding 100 more employees as part of the expansion project.