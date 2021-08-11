A large Southwest Missouri employer is about to get bigger and better

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, MO – One of Southwest Missouri’s largest employers is about to get even bigger.

Members of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and company officials with La-Z-Boy took part in a ceremonial ground breaking on a multi-million dollar expansion project.

The project will take about 2 years to complete and will add even more space onto the existing 550,000 square foot complex.

“Was excited to announce that we’re uh been given the approval to do a 30 million dollar renovation here on our Neosho campus, some upgrades, much needed upgrades throughout our facility for all of our employees and our company and gonna add a significant 60 thousand square foot parts distribution center.” Says Bill Snow, La-Z-Boy Vice President, Midwest Region.

The company already employs 950 workers.

They plan on adding 100 more employees as part of the expansion project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission