GALENA, Kan. — A Kansas church is helping students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Sunday afternoon Christpoint Church in Galena held its annual Back to School Sunday event.

The church gave away free coats, school supplies, and offered free food and haircuts for children.

Josh Pennington, Christpoint Pastor, says, “I think that this is important because ever since the pandemic everything has been online. We have been socially distant so this is a great opportunity for us to come together as a family and to let the community know that the church exists more for the community than it does for itself.”

The church also had a bounce house and games for kids.