GREENE COUNTY — A Joplin woman is found dead in a murder-suicide along Interstate 44.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies were called Saturday to check on a vehicle on the I-44 ramp to Missouri State Highway PP, between Mount Vernon and Springfield.

They found a man and woman both dead inside the vehicle.

Greene County Detectives have identified the bodies as 25-year-old Kalen Barclay, from Ozark, Missouri, and 27-year-old Gabriella Broglio from Joplin.

Detectives say the two were traveling around the area before stopping on the off ramp.

Barclay then shot Broglio before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities say the two were in a relationship for several months.