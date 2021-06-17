A Joplin man will serve life in prison for second-degree murder

JOPLIN, MO – A Joplin man will serve life in prison, with the possibility of parole, for killing his son’s long-time girlfriend in 2019.

62 year-old Rickey Lee Lamb plead guilty to second-degree murder charges back in April.

The sentencing comes two years to the day of the deaths of Sarah Tyminski.

Lam told authorities he went to the house his son shared with Tyminski to scare his son over a custody dispute over his grandchildren.

Lamb says a fight broke out and he shot Tyminski because he thought she was trying to get a weapon.