JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin Historic District is looking to expand.

Letters have gone out to property owners from 8th to 10th streets, inviting them to join the Sunshine Lamp District.

Signing up is voluntary, but was previously only an option to the North on Main Street.

City workers say the program helps owners and the city work together on improvements.

Thomas Walters, Joplin City Planner, said, “To maintain the historic character of the neighborhood, while still allowing contemporary uses and designs as long as they’re compatible. We want historic properties to be occupied and used.”

The Sunshine Lamp District connects to Joplin’s mining history, named after the lamps that miners wore on their helmets when working underground.