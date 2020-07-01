JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin domestic violence shelter has a new Executive Director.

Susan Hickam replaces long-time and retiring Executive Director Alison Malinowski Sunday at the Lafayette House.

Hickam was chosen for her extensive background in the domestic violence field and sexual assault advocacy.

She’s also a former federal probation officer.

Before coming to Joplin, she was the Assistant Director at Crisis Intervention Center of Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

Her goal is to build upon the legacy Malinowski Sunday and the staff at Lafayette House have in the Joplin community.

Susan Hickam, New Lafayette House Executive Director, said, “Everything she has built. Everything this team has built. I want to honor that work that’s been done. And, then, hopefully, my experiences through my days in criminal justice and law enforcement, and my days in victim advocacy, I can bring something maybe new to the table and help it expand.”

This marks Hickam’s first week on the job.

She is originally from Webb City and is a graduate of MSSU’s criminal justice program.