JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Sunday marks Joplin First Church of the Nazarene’s 100th anniversary.

The church was located in downtown for the first forty years then moved to its current location on Utica Street.

Sunday they held a lunch for its congregation and had speakers talk about the church’s history.

Over the years the church has donated food to families in need and offered a safe place for volunteers to stay after the Joplin tornado.

Pastor Jay Dick, Joplin First Church of the Nazarene, says, “It’s kind of unique at least I’m told that only three out of every 100 churches make it to the 100th anniversary. So this is something for us to really celebrate. Our attendance Sunday has broken an attendance record. Since I’ve been pastor here this is our largest attendance.”

He says the church is working on creating a children’s program and they want to open an after school program at the church.