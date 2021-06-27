JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin car show is giving back to military families.

Sunday afternoon Car Buddies Cruises held their 12th annual Cruisin for Camp Corral’s Kids outside the Golden Corral in Joplin.

Camp Corral gives children of wounded or fallen veterans an all expense paid summer camp.

Last year’s fundraiser sent four local children to summer camp.

Max Hill, Co-Founder of Car Buddies in Joplin Missouri, says, “A lot of times kids in the wounded warrior families they go through so much. Not only are they having to deal with those wounded and sometimes even fallen, but they are also in the position to be a caregiver. We just give them an opportunity to be with other kids who get it.”

Car buddies cruises hopes to send three kids to camp.

If you would like to donate to camp corral go here