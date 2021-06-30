A Health Survey is going to be sent out to households in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS – Cherokee County leaders are asking for their community’s help to make their home a little healthier.

Starting July 1st, the county will be conducting a health survey.

Each household within the Cherokee County will be eligible to fill out a survey.

County leaders hope to use the information to apply for funding to promote healthy initiatives in the area.

And if you fill out a survey, you will receive $10 in coupons for the “Columbus Farmer’s Market.”

Physical copies can be picked up at the Columbus City Hall, Farmer’s Market, and public library.

https://redcap.kumc.edu/surveys/?s=HK4WWJXDCP