A head on collision on US 160 highway caused a 6 hour shut down

COLUMBUS, KS – A stretch of highway in Southwest Kansas was shut down this morning for more than 6 hours.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a car crossed the center line on U.S. 160, between Columbus and Crestline, and hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver, a 42 year old Joplin man, was taken to Mercy in Columbus.

No word on his condition.

Two people were in the semi, a man and his son from Wyoming.

The man wasn’t injured, his 21 year old son was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

