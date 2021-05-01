GALENA, Kan. — A group of SUV enthusiasts is hosting a fundraiser for one of their own.

Community members gathered at the Cars on the Route tourist center, in Galena, Saturday afternoon for a Bronco car show.

Bronco enthusiast, Roger Flint, organized the event to help two other enthusiasts from Oklahoma with their medical bills.

The two went through separate life altering events, leaving one without health insurance.

Flint saw the Bronco show as the best way to use a common interest for good.

Roger Flint, Fundraising Organizer, says, “It’s just a very special community to be a part of, because the bronco is not just iconic, there’s a cult following to the Ford Bronco.”

The event featured broncos from 1966 to 1977, live music and food.

If you’d like to contribute to the medical bills, you can contact flint through Facebook.

We have a link here .